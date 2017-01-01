Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Alvin Dyer, 93, looks at out the window aboard the cruise boat Victory Rover. The World War II Navy veteran won a trip to the Norfolk Naval Base from the charity group Wish of a Lifetime. (Photo courtesy Jared Beasley)
Akron resident and World War II Navy veteran Al Dyer and his son, Beacon Journal columnist Bob Dyer, were at the Norfolk Naval Base Saturday when the country's newest aircraft carrier, the Gerald R. Ford, was commissioned by President Donald Trump. This was the view they had from the cruise boat Victory Rover. (Photo courtesy Jared Beasley)
Beacon Journal columnist Bob Dyer looks out a window on the cruise boat Victory Rover at the Norfolk Naval Base alongside his father, World War II Navy veteran Al Dyer. (Photo courtesy Jared Beasley)
Al Dyer, 93, a World War II Navy veteran, looks at a ship at the world's biggest naval yard, the U.S. Navy's base in Norfolk, Va. (Photo courtesy Jared Beasley)
Beacon Journal columnist Bob Dyer takes a photo of a ship at the Navy's enormous naval base in Norfolk, Va., as his father, a 93-year-old World War II Navy veteran, looks on. (Photo courtesy Jared Beasley)
Beacon Journal columnist Bob Dyer directs his father's attention to a ship at the Norfolk Naval Base, the largest in the world. Four aircraft carriers were in port during their Saturday visit. (Photo courtesy Jared Beasley)