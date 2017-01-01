Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dane Frauenholz of TKM Marketing operates a lift at the new entrance to the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational next to the iconic water tower at the Firestone Country Club Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jeffry Suarez (left) Eduardo Mendez and Jacob Favazzo from Southwest Greens of Columbus installs synthetic turf for the16th Hole Bridgestone Green Monster Challenge inside the Pennzoil Fan Zone now located next to the new entrance to the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Club Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jacob Favazzo from Southwest Greens of Columbus installs synthetic turf for the16th Hole Bridgestone Green Monster Challenge inside the Pennzoil Fan Zone now located next to the new entrance to the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Club Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A photograph of professional golfer Jason Day will greet golf fans as they cross the threshold of the new entrance to the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational next to the iconic water tower at the Firestone Country Club Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Don Padgett III, the executive director of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational talks about moving the tournament's entrance next to the iconic water tower at the Firestone Country Club Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The road leading into Firestone Country Club has been named Water Tower Way and it is located next to the new entrance to the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational next to the iconic water tower Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The new entrance to the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational is located next to the iconic water tower at the Firestone Country Club Tuesday in Akron. There will also be a designated Uber drop off point. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)