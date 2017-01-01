Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Andrew Miller (right) and E.H. Renner pose with the first tires ever made by BF Goodrich in France. Renner, a superb tire-builder, was invited to accompany a group of executives on the company's initial foray into the country. When his work was finished, Goodrich bought him a ticket home -- on the Titanic. (Photo courtesy of the Miller's descendants)
Cathy Brightman holds photographs of her grandfather Andy Miller (person on right in photograph) taken when he was a tire builder in France in 1911-12 as she sits in her home Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. Miller had been scheduled to return on the Titanic but finished his work in France early and returned another ship. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tire-builder Andrew Miller (far left), grandfather of Cuyahoga Falls resident Cathy Brightman, poses with a group of BF Goodrich executives in 1912 in France. When his six-month stint was over, the company booked his return voyage on the Titanic, which went down exactly 105 years ago. (Photo courtesy of Miller's descendants)