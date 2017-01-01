Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This May 20, 2005 file photo shows the Mittal Steel mills south of downtown Cleveland. Republican Gov. John Kasich says he's doing everything he can to shed Ohio's reputation as a Rust Belt state. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
In this September 1980 photo, a Jones and Laughlin Steel Corp. coke plant is wreathed in smoke and steam in Struthers, Ohio. Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has made it his mission to send Ohio's "Rust Belt" label to the scrap heap of history, but it's been repeated and entrenched over more than 30 years since the steel industry's devastation in the 1970s and 1980s by foreign competition and environmental regulation, leaving behind abandoned, rusting mills and unemployment. (AP Photo/Madeline Drexler)