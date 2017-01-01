Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The ongoing liquidation sale at the shuttered Akron City Centre Hotel inadvertently exposed at least hundreds of hotel guest records, including photocopies of still-current driver’s licenses and credit cards, to prospective bargain hunters wandering the rooms.