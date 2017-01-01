Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Aerial photos from a drone of the old B.F. Goodrich stacks at Canal Place on South Main Street in Akron.The city announced plans that it will lower the northern ( front) stack from 195 ft. to 95 ft. (Photo courtesy the City of Akron)
Aerial photos from a drone of the old B.F. Goodrich stacks at Canal Place on South Main Street in Akron. (City of Akron file photo)
The two iconic red brick Goodrich smoke stacks at Canal Place. The city of Akron announced plans that it will lower the northern (front) stack from 195 ft. to 95 ft. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
An aerial photo taken from a drone of the old B.F. Goodrich stacks at Canal Place on South Main Street in Akron. The city announced plans that it will lower the northern (back) stack from 195 ft. to 95 ft. (Photo courtesy the City of Akron)