Dave Saunders (left) John Lamer and Chuck Turner stand with their motorcycles at the home of Saunders Tuesday, in Kent. The three friends plan on riding their motorcycles to Alaska this summer. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Lamer (front) Chuck Turner and Dave Saunders ride their motorcycles Tuesday in Kent. The three friends plan on riding their motorcycles to Alaska this summer. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
This stuffed toy given to Dave Saunders will serve as a mascot on the cross country motorcycle trip he will take with his friends John Lamer and Chuck Turner. The three friends plan on riding their motorcycles to Alaska this summer. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chuck Turner takes off his motorcycle helmet, the same one he used on a 1973 trip with his friends, after a ride Tuesday in Kent. Turner and his friends Dave Saunders and John Lamer plan on riding their motorcycles to Alaska this summer. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)