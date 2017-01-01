Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) and coach John Groce react after a basket against Northwestern during the second half of a game Feb. 7, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot directs his team against Toledo in the second half of a game on Feb. 14, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary head coach Dru Joyce (front) directs the Irish press late in the fourth quarter against Trotwood Madison in a Division II state semifinal game on March 23, in Columbus. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
LAFAYETTE TWP.: A Christmas tree trimmed with white lights, a heart ornament and the word “hope” still stands in the front room of Bryon Macron’s tidy colonial at the end of a cul-de-sac outside Medina.