Randy Resh (left) and Bob Gondor smile after they were found to be "actually innocent" of the 1988 murder of Connie Nardi in a hearing at the Portage County Courthouse on May 12, in Ravenna. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Randy Resh (left) and Bob Gondor shake hands after they were found to be "actually innocent" of the 1988 murder of Connie Nardi in a hearing at the Portage County Courthouse on May 12, 2014, in Ravenna. Defense attorney Greg Robey is at right. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Randy Resh and Bob Gondor at the law offices of Marein and Bradley preparing for a civil trial in this March 13, 2014 file photo in Cleveland. Resh and Gondor who have been free men since 2007 spent nearly 17 years behind prison bars. They were preparing for a civil trial that could lead to their formal declaration of innocence in the 1988 strangulation slaying of a Randolph Township woman. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)