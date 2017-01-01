Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Rob Thomas of Cuyahoga Falls unpacks a Washington Wizards Trevor Ariza bobblehead on Saturday at the Ancient Order of Hibernians in the North Hill neighborhood of Akron. Bobblehead enthusiasts gathered to buy and trade bobbleheads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Anne Kline of Akron shows off the Christmas Story bobblehead she won in the raffle on Saturday at the Ancient Order of Hibernians in the North Hill neighborhood of Akron. Bobblehead enthusiasts gathered to buy and trade bobbleheads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nick Selvaggio of Urbana picks out a bobblehead raffle prize on Saturday at the Ancient Order of Hibernians in the North Hill neighborhood of Akron. Bobblehead enthusiasts gathered to buy and trade bobbleheads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Logan Merkle, 11, of Wadsworth, looks through an assortment of bobbleheads while his mom, Amanda (left) watches on Saturday at the Ancient Order of Hibernians in the North Hill neighborhood of Akron. Bobblehead enthusiasts gathered to buy and trade bobble heads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
An assortment of bobbleheads up for sale or trade wobble on a table on Saturday at the Ancient Order of Hibernians in the North Hill neighborhood of Akron. Bobblehead enthusiasts gathered to buy and trade bobbleheads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Browns bobbleheads on sale at a marked down price on Saturday at the Ancient Order of Hibernians in the North Hill neighborhood of Akron. Bobblehead enthusiasts gathered to buy and trade bobbleheads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Event coordinator Pedro Avalos and his daughter, Amara, 7, of Akron raffle off bobbleheads on Saturday at the Ancient Order of Hibernians in the North Hill neighborhood of Akron. Bobblehead enthusiasts gathered to buy and trade bobbleheads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ian Miller of Painesville talks about his bobbleheads on Saturday at the Ancient Order of Hibernians in the North Hill neighborhood of Akron. Bobblehead enthusiasts gathered to buy and trade bobbleheads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)