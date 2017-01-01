Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jacob Clark, 9 (left) Anajha Spear, 8 (cq) and Hannah Vonyea Hawkins, 9 (cq) examine a small scale crime scene as they participate in Mad Science Forensics Academy Camp at the Schumacher Community Learning Center Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mad Scientist Jared Marsh (left) and Nick Vintila a teacher at Firestone High School, lead an experiment determining fabric type as Marsh carefully lights afire a piece of string during Mad Science Forensics Academy Camp at the Schumacher Community Learning Center Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marquia McPhatter, 12 records the results of a class experiment as she participates in Mad Science Forensics Academy Camp at the Schumacher Community Learning Center Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Trevor Essex, 11, examines a piece of string to determine its makeup as he participates in Mad Science Forensics Academy Camp at the Schumacher Community Learning Center Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lawson Goler, 7 (left) checks a sound meter held by mad scientist Carol Ann Shobe as Lawson's class attempt to walk around the classroom as quietly as possible while participating in Mad Science Forensics Academy Camp at the Schumacher Community Learning Center Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kaniya Henderson, 10 collects the pieces of her group's human skeleton diagram as they participate in Mad Science Forensics Academy Camp at the Schumacher Community Learning Center Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)