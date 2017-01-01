Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The wife of missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron is comforted by deputies after arriving on the scene at Chippewa Lake in Medina where a body has been reportedly found. (Craig Webb / Akron Beacon Journal)
A flyer seeking information on missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron is posted on a light pole on Chippewa Road leading to Chippewa Lake where a body was recovered in the afternoon Tuesday in Lafayette Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A body was discovered by kayaker Frank Webber of LaGrange Township toward the center of north side of Chippewa Lake Tuesday in Lafayette Township. It has not yet been confirmed that it is missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The wife of missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron arrives at Chippewa Lake in Medina where a body has been reportedly found. (Craig Webb / Akron Beacon Journal)
Police and firefighters stand on the edge of Chippewa Lake as two boats search the water for a reported body found. (Craig Webb / Akron Beacon Journal)
Medina Co. Sheriff Capt. Kenneth Baca responds to questions at a press conference on the eastern shore of Chippewa Lake, where a body was found by a kayaker Tuesday. (Craig Webb/Akron Beacon Journal)
Residents gather at the edge of Chippewa Lake after reports of a body found in the water while media helicopters circle the lake. (Craig Webb / Akron Beacon Journal)
A body was discovered by kayaker Frank Webber of LaGrange Township toward the center of north side of Chippewa Lake Tuesday in Lafayette Township. It has not yet been confirmed that it is missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Additional search boats and divers arrive at Chippewa Lake in Medina. Medina County Sheriffs office says they are not making any comments. (Craig Webb / Akron Beacon Journal)
A body was discovered by kayaker Frank Webber of LaGrange Township toward the center of north side of Chippewa Lake Tuesday in Lafayette Township. It has not yet been confirmed that it is missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
