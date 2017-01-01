Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron Police Department detective James Pasheilich holds a body camera Wednesday. Training for police officers using the cameras will begin in 2 weeks. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police Department detective James Pasheilich holds a body camera and a row of docks on which the cameras will be stored, charged and footage taken on the cameras will be uploaded Wednesday. Training for police officers using the cameras will begin in 2 weeks. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police Department detective James Pasheilich holds a body camera and a row of docks on which the cameras will be stored, charged and footage taken on the cameras will be uploaded. Training for police officers using the cameras will begin in 2 weeks. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police Department Deputy Chief Kenneth Ball talks about the departments upcoming use of body cameras as he stands in the room that will be used to store, charge and retrieve information from 41 cameras Wednesday, in Akron. Training for police officers using the cameras will begin in 2 weeks. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)