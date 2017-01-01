Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This still frame from video shows Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev visible through an ambulance after he was captured in Watertown, Mass., Friday, April 19, 2013. A 19-year-old college student wanted in the Boston Marathon bombings was taken into custody Friday evening after a manhunt that left the city virtually paralyzed and his older brother and accomplice dead. (AP Photo/Robert Ray)
A police officer gives a thumbs up to another officer in Watertown, Mass. Friday, April 19, 2013, after the manhunt for the second of two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing was captured. A 19-year-old college student wanted in the Boston Marathon bombings was taken into custody Friday evening after a manhunt that left the city virtually paralyzed and his older brother and accomplice dead. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Police officers guard the entrance to Franklin street where there is an active crime scene search for the suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, Friday, April 19, 2013, in Watertown, Mass. Gunfire erupted Friday night amid the manhunt for the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, and police in armored vehicles and tactical gear rushed into the Watertown neighborhood in a possible break in the case. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police in tactical gear conduct a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, Friday, April 19, 2013, in Watertown, Mass. The bombs that blew up seconds apart near the finish line of the Boston Marathon left the streets spattered with blood and glass, and gaping questions of who chose to attack and why. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A police officer evacuates a shoeless man holding a child as members of law enforcement conduct a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, Friday, April 19, 2013, in Watertown, Mass. The two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing killed an MIT police officer and hurled explosives at police in a car chase and gun battle overnight that left one of them dead and his brother on the loose, authorities said Friday as thousands of officers swarmed the streets in a manhunt that all but paralyzed the Boston area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A barefooted woman runs for cover as police surround a home while searching for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, Mass., Friday, April 19, 2013. Two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing killed an MIT police officer, injured a transit officer in a firefight and threw explosive devices at police during a getaway attempt in a long night of violence that left one of them dead and another still at large Friday, authorities said as the manhunt intensified for a young man described as a dangerous terrorist. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
A New York State Police robot removes suspicious packages from a car in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Friday, April 19, 2013. Trooper Jeffrey Bebak says that a state police bomb disposal team is using a robot to remove items from the car that was stopped earlier in the morning. Bebak says two men are being questioned by police but he has no other details. The response came amid an intense manhunt in Massachusetts one of the Boston Marathon bombers. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
A resident records the scene around Norfolk Street in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, April 19, 2013 as authorities search for Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tamerlan, 19, after his older brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in a furious getaway attempt overnight. During the long night of violence, the brothers killed an MIT police officer, severely wounded another lawman and hurled explosives at police in a car chase and gun battle. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Heavily armed FBI agents gather next door to 410 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, April 19, 2013. Two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing killed an MIT police officer, injured a transit officer in a firefight and threw explosive devices at police during a getaway attempt in a long night of violence that left one of them dead and another still at large Friday, authorities said as the manhunt intensified for a young man described as a dangerous terrorist. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Ruslan Tsarni, uncle of the Boston Marathon bombing suspect, speaks with the media outside his home in Montgomery Village in Md. Friday, April, 19, 2013. In a passionate plea, Tsarni urged his nephew to turn himself in Friday, saying he had brought shame to the family and the entire Chechen ethnicity. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Heavily armed police officers do house to house searches in the neighborhoods of Watertown, Mass. Friday, April 19, 2013, as a massive search continued for one of two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing. A second suspect died in the early morning hours after an encounter with law enforcement. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Heavily armed police officers do house to house searches in the neighborhoods of Watertown, Mass. Friday, April 19, 2013, as a massive search continued for one of two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing. A second suspect died in the early morning hours after an encounter with law enforcement. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Police in tactical gear conduct a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, Friday, April 19, 2013, in Watertown, Mass. The bombs that blew up seconds apart near the finish line of the Boston Marathon left the streets spattered with blood and glass, and gaping questions of who chose to attack and why. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
FILE - In this May 4, 2009 file photo, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, left, fights Lamar Fenner of Chicago, in the 201 weight class, during the 2009 Golden Gloves National Boxing Tournament at the Salt Palace, Monday, May 4, 2009. Tsameav was identified as a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings. Tsarnaev, who had been known to the FBI as Suspect No. 1 and was seen in surveillance footage in a black baseball cap, was killed overnight Thursday during a getaway attempt, officials said. On Friday, April 19, 2013, thousands of officers were swarming the streets in and around Boston hunting for Tsarnaev's younger brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19. (AP Photo/The Salt Lake Tribune, Rick Egan) DESERET NEWS OUT; LOCAL TV OUT; MAGS OUT
This undated photo provided by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office shows Massachusetts Institute of Technology Police Officer Sean Collier, 26, of Somerville, Mass., who was shot to death Thursday, April 18, 2013 on the school campus in Cambridge, Mass. Authorities said surveillance tape recorded late Thursday showed one of the Boston Marathon bombing suspects during a robbery of a nearby convenience store before Collier was shot to death while responding to a report of a disturbance. (AP Photo/Middlesex District Attorney's Office)
This Monday, April 15, 2013 photo provided by Bob Leonard shows third from left, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who was dubbed Suspect No. 1 and second from left, Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, who was dubbed Suspect No. 2 in the Boston Marathon bombings by law enforcement. This image was taken approximately 10-20 minutes before the blast. (AP Photo/Bob Leonard)
The FBI updated its Web site regarding the status of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, 19, following the capture Tsarnaev in Watertown, Massachussetts, Friday, April 19, 2013. (FBI/MCT)