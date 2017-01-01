Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Revere's Pete Nance (right) knocks away the shot of Barberton's Garrett Turnbaugh in the second quarter Friday at Revere High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Jordan Soyars (23) looks to the basket for a layup on Revere's Sean Leyden in the first quarter Friday at Revere High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Revere's Pete Nance (top) maintains possession of the ball against Barberton's Ray Shamburger (33) in the first quarter Friday at Revere High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Ray Shamburger (33) shoots for three under Revere's Pete Nance in the first quarter Friday at Revere High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Zane Ries (4) looks to the basket for two against Revere in the second quarter Friday at Revere High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Revere's Pete Nance (right) snags a offensive rebound over Barberton's Ray Shamburger (bottom) and Jordan Greynolds (rear) in the first quarter Friday at Revere High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Revere's Pete Nance (22) reaches for a rebound against Barberton's Garrett Turnbaugh (15) and Jordan Greynolds (right facing) in the first quarter Friday at Revere High School. Revere's Hunter Drenth (11) and Chris Richardson (24) look on. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Jordan Soyars (right) struggles to maintain possession as Revere's Hunter Drenth (11) and Joe Boyer attempt to rip the ball away in the second quarter Friday at Revere High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)