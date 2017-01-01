Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Buchtel's Isaiah Rogers (right) goes up for two points over Firestone's Justin Moore during the first quarter of their game at Firestone High School Tuesday in Akron. Buchtel won the game 66-57. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Dillon Henderson (left) and Aamir Solomon pressure Firestone's Justin Moore as he drives the ball down the court during the third quarter of their game at Firestone High School Tuesday in Akron. Buchtel won the game 66-57. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Christopher Robinson (right) goes up for two points over Firestone's Javuani Jones during the second quarter of their game at Firestone High School Tuesday in Akron. Buchtel won the game 66-57. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Dillon Henderson (left) grabs the rebound over Firestone's Denzel Robinson during the first quarter of their game at Firestone High School Tuesday in Akron. Buchtel won the game 66-57. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Tariq Vinson (left) goes up for two points over Firestone's Justin Moore during the second quarter of their game at Firestone High School Tuesday in Akron. Buchtel won the game 66-57. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Perrion Johnson (left) and Buchtel's Michael Carr battle for a rebound during the fourth quarter of their game at Firestone High School Tuesday in Akron. Buchtel won the game 66-57. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Tre'Maine Gray (right) blocks the show of Buchtel's Brandon McGinnis during the second quarter of their game at Firestone High School Tuesday in Akron. Buchtel won the game 66-57. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Aamir Solomon (left) attempts to steal ball from Firestone's Ricky Evans as Evans drives the ball down the court during the third quarter of their game at Firestone High School Tuesday in Akron. Buchtel won the game 66-57. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Brandon McGinnis goes up for two points against Firestone during the fourth quarter of their game at Firestone High School Tuesday in Akron. Buchtel won the game 66-57. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)