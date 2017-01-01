Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Buchtel's Tariq Vinson (left) and Kevin Brown Jr. and Ellet's Marquise Smith go for the rebound during the fourth quarter of their game Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Buchtel won 78-65. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's A.J. Gareri (right) goes up for two points over Buchtel's Brandon McGinnis to tie the school scoring record during the fourth quarter of their game Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Garrett went on to break the record by one point, but Buchtel won 78-65. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Marquise Smith (left) and A.J. Gareri lose the rebound to Buchtel's Jonathan King during the first quarter of their game Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Buchtel won 78-65. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Joe Williams attempts is fouled by Buchtel's Aamir Solomon during the second quarter of their game Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Buchtel won 78-65. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Alfred Johnson (left) attempts to block Buchtel's Christopher Robinson (right) as his teammate Tariq Vinson \9\ looks on during the first quarter of their game Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Buchtel won 78-65. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Aamir Solomon (right) goes up for two points past Ellet's A.J. Gareri during the first quarter of their game Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Buchtel won 78-65. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Brandon McGinnis goes up for two points against Ellet during the first quarter of their game Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Buchtel won 78-65. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Jake Kline hits a three point shot against Buchtel during the second quarter of their game Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Buchtel won 78-65. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Tariq Vinson (left) gets inside on Ellet's A.J. Gareri and Marquise Smith as a foul is called on Ellet during the third quarter of their game Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Buchtel won 78-65. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A teen who was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at West Thornton Street and Laurel Avenue in Akron has been identified as 17-year-old Ernest Anderson Jr. of Schumacher Avenue. Anderson was a senior at East high school.