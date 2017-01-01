Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kenmore's Thomas Woods (left) passes under pressure from Streetsboro's Cory Gillings in the third quarter of the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Seniors All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crestwood's Jordan Fabry (center) goes to the basket in the third quarter of the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Seniors All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Jaret Jones (right) drives past Streetsboro's Cory Gillings in the first quarter of the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Seniors All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Waterloo's Kameron Shockley shoots around Green's Bobby Staudt in the third quarter of the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Seniors All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crestwood's Jordan Fabry (left) fouls Kenmore's Thomas Woods in the third quarter of the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Seniors All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore's Jarad Dunn dunks in the second quarter of the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Seniors All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent Roosevelt's Jordan Barnes shoots around Ellet's AJ Gareri in the second quarter of the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Seniors All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Tre'Maine Gray (rear) fouls Stow's Logan Lindsay shooting in the second quarter of the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Seniors All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Bobby Staudt (right) shoots under pressure from Waterloo's Kameron Shockley in the first quarter of the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Seniors All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Waterloo's Kameron Shockley (left) drives guarded by Kenmore's Demond Taylor in the second quarter of the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Seniors All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton HIgh School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Mason McMurray goes for an unchallenged dunk in the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Jordan Greynolds (center) drives to the basket between Stow's Mason McMurray (left) and Woodridge's Mason Lydic in the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere's Pete Nance (left) goes to the basket past Ellet's Alfred Johnson lll in the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Alfred Johnson III (right) goes to the basket past Revere's Pete Nance in the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere's Pete Nance (left) and Hoban's Collen Gurley compete for the ball in the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Masoc Lydic (left) drives to the basket guarded by Hoban's Collen Gurley in the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Coryon Rice (right) attempts to steal the ball from Copley's Jarmond Hogg in the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Brian Roberts (center) goes up between Walsh Jesuit's Ben Merril (left) and Tallmadge's Matthew Fransesconi in the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Mason McMurray (right) goes to the basket guarded by Streetsboro's KeShun Jones in the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Mason McMurray goes for an unchallenged dunk in the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Matthew Fransesconi (left) lays up the ball guarded by Ellet's Alfred Johnson lll in the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Game on Wednesday at Barberton High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
To avoid conviction, William Knight’s attorneys will have to show he or his family were in serious danger when he shot and killed an Akron man selling his son-in-law’s stolen dirt bike Monday night, a legal expert said.