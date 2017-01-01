Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ellet's Marquis Smith (left), Nick Williams (bottom) and AJ Gareri celebrate after defeating Buchtel, 61-44, in the City Series championship game Friday at Firestone High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Tariq Vinson (12) and Ellet's AJ Gareri (44) battle for a rebound in the first quarter of the City Series championship game Friday at Firestone High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 61-44. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Alfred Johnson III (32) blocks the shot of Buchtel's Jonathan King in the second quarter of the City Series championship game Friday at Firestone High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 61-44. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Isaiah Rogers (left) and Brandon McGinnis (right) take to the floor with Ellet's AJ Gareri as they fight for possession in the third quarter of the City Series championship game Friday at Firestone High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 61-44. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Joe Williams (right) looks to the basket under Buchtel's Brian Valerie (11) in the second quarter of the City Series championship game Friday at Firestone High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 61-44. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Marquise Bridges (right) dribbles down the sideline past Buchtel's Tariq Vinson in the second quarter of the City Series championship game Friday at Firestone High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 61-44. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ellet's AJ Gareri (center) shoots against Buchtel's Tariq Vinson (left) and Brandon McGinnis (right) in the second quarter of the City Series championship game Friday at Firestone High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 61-44. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ellet's AJ Gareri (left) looks to the hoop for two against Buchtel's Tariq Vinson in the second quarter of the City Series championship game Friday at Firestone High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 61-44. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ellet's AJ Gareri (44) dumps the ball off to teammate Jaret Jones (23) against Buchtel's Dillon Henderson (2) and Tariq Vinson (12) in the first quarter of the City Series championship game Friday at Firestone High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 61-44. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Isaiah Rogers (5) defends the shot of Ellet's Marquis Smith (24) in the first quarter of the City Series championship game Friday at Firestone High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 61-44. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Tariq Vinson (12) looks to pass the ball to teammate Jonathan King against Ellet's Joe Williams in the first quarter of the City Series championship game Friday at Firestone High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 61-44. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ellet head coach Mark Fisher disputes a call made by an official in the second quarter of the City Series championship game Friday at Firestone High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 61-44. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ellet's AJ Gareri (top) makes a pass over Buchtel's Justis Craig in the second quarter of the City Series championship game Friday at Firestone High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 61-44. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)