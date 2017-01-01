Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Firestone's Javuani Jones (center) breaks through Hudson's Spencer McClure (left) and Davey Spitz to score two points during the fourth quarter of their Division I sectional semi-final game Wednesday in Hudson. Hudson won 69-56 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Jack Burdett (left) battles for the rebound with Firestone's Taylor Mack and Perrion Johnson the first quarter of their Division I sectional semi-final game Wednesday in Hudson. Hudson won 69-56 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Denzel Robinson (left) attempts to go up for two points as a foul is called on Hudson's Jack Burdett during the second quarter of their Division I sectional semi-final game Wednesday in Hudson. Hudson won 69-56 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Spencer McClure (right) passes the ball in front of Firestone's Javuani Jones during the fourth quarter of their Division I sectional semi-final game Wednesday in Hudson. Hudson won 69-56 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Spencer McClure shoots a three-pointer against Firestone during the third quarter of their Division I sectional semi-final game Wednesday in Hudson. Hudson won 69-56 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's William Wallace goes up for two points past Firestone's Tre'Maine Gray during the third quarter of their Division I sectional semi-final game Wednesday in Hudson. Hudson won 69-56 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Jack Burdett goes up for two points over Firestone's Justin Moore during the third quarter of their Division I sectional semi-final game Wednesday in Hudson. Hudson won 69-56 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Alex Beck gets inside on Firestone's Tre'Maine Gray during the third quarter of their Division I sectional semi-final game Wednesday in Hudson. Hudson won 69-56 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Spencer McClure goes up for three points against Firestone during the fourth quarter of their Division I sectional semi-final game Wednesday in Hudson. Hudson won 69-56 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Alex Beck (right) goes up for two points over Firestone's Tre'Maine Gray during the second quarter of their Division I sectional semi-final game Wednesday in Hudson. Hudson won 69-56 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Adam Mehelic (right) goes up for two points over Firestone's Perrion Johnson during the first quarter of their Division I sectional semi-final game Wednesday in Hudson. Hudson won 69-56 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)