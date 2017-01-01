Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Lake's Joe McBride (center) drives between Jackson's Logan Hill (left) and Kyle Young (right) in the first quarter Friday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Kyle Young (35) celebrates with teammates after blocking a Lake player's shot in the second quarter Friday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Lake's Jim Kirven (3) gets a pass off around Jackson's Kyle Young (35) in the first quarter Friday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Jaret Pallotta (center) goes up for a shot between Lake's Joe McBride (top) and Jakob Maranville (25) in the second quarter Friday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Lake's Joe McBride (15) looks to make a layup under Jackson's Logan Hill (41) and Jaret Pallotta (right) in the first quarter Friday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Dillon Dingler (10) makes a layup as Lake's Mike Spotleson (bottom) and Jackson's Michael Zitney topple into him in the first quarter Friday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Lake's Josh Hutcherson (right) brings down an offensive rebound against Jackson's Logan Hill in the first quarter Friday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Lake's Niko Perrin calls out a play as he takes the ball up the court in the first quarter against Jackson Friday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
