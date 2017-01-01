Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jackson players hoist the Division I regional championship trophy after defeating St. John's Jesuit 54-38 on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Kyle Nicholas is fouled by St. John's Jesuit Ethan Stanislawski during the second quarter of a Division I regional final game on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 54-38. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson vs St. John's Jesuit big man Vincent Williams, Jr. has his shot blocked by Jackson's Logan Hill (right) and Sam Shew during the third quarter of a Division I regional final game on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 54-38. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. John's Jesuit's Joe Fretti tumbles over Jackson's Kyle Nicholas after a fourth quarter loose ball in a Division I regional final game on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 54-38. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
An emotional Jackson head coach Tim Debevec (second from left) gets a family hug from daughters Chris and Abbey, wife Chelsea, and daughter Katie after the Polar Bears' 54-38 win over St. John's Jesuit in a Division I regional final game on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Actress Katie Holmes takes a cell phone photo during introductions of the St. John's Jesuit players including her nephew in a Division I regional final game against Jackson on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 54-38. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Jackson bench and fans celebrate a third quarter dunk by the Polar Bears' Kyle Young as St. John's Jesuit Tycen Anderson looks on in a Division I regional final game on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 54-38. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson head coach Tim Debevec and bench (don't know player names) react after a third quarter Kyle Young dunk against St. John's Jesuit in a Division I regional final game on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 54-38. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Kyle Young throws down a third quarter dunk against St. John's Jesuit in a Division I regional final on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 54-38. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)