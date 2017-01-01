Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jackson's Ethan Stanislawski runs the ball down the court against St. Edward's John Manno in the first quarter of the Division I semifinal game on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Logan Hill is hugged by assistant coach Jon Perdue after defeating St. Edward 75-64 in the the Division I semifinal game on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Kyle Young and Jackson's Michael Zitney react after defeating St. Edward 75-64 in the the Division I semifinal game on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Nick Shatrich (front) and Kyle Nicolas react after defeating St. Edward 75-64 in the the Division I semifinal game on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Jackson bench reacts after defeating St. Edward 75-64 in the the Division I semifinal game on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Logan Hill reaches for a loose ball against St. Edward's Devontae Blanton in the first quarter of the Division I semifinal game on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Kyle Young celebrates a three-pointer in the second quarter of the Division I semifinal game on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Jaret Pallotta puts up a shot against St. Edward's Grant Huffman in the second quarter of the Division I semifinal game on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Kyle Nicolas takes the ball down the court against St. Edward after stealing the ball in the first quarter of the Division I semifinal game on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Jaret Pallotta runs the ball past St. Edward's Devontae Blanton in the first quarter of the Division I semifinal game on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Logan Hill puts the ball up over St. Edward's Will Henry and Emmett Chambers in the first quarter of the Division I semifinal game on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Edward's Thomas Schmock (left) reaches for the ball against Jackson's Ethan Stanislawski in the first quarter of the Division I semifinal game on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)