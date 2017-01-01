Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Jayvon Graves (3) splits Buchtel defenders Jonathan King (21) and Isaiah Rogers (rear) as he looks to score in the first quarter of a game Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Jayvon Graves (3) hangs on the rim after slamming the ball for two as teammate DeAmonte King (4) cheers and Buchtel players look on in the first quarter of a game Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Lundon McDay (bottom) struggles to maintain possession as Buchtel's Isaiah rogers (left) knocks the ball away in the first quarter of a game Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. St. Vincent - St. Mary's Chris Painter (14) watches. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Buchtel coach Steve White yells out to his players on the court in the first quarter of a game as his teams takes on the Irish Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Jon Williams (5) dibbles the ball up the court past Buchtel's Aamir Solomon (left) and Brandon McGinnis (1) in the first quarter of a game Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Jon Williams (5) gets a pass off past Buchtel's Christopher Robinson (center) and Jonathan King (right) in the first quarter of a game Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Jon Williams (right) knocks the ball out of the hands of Buchtel's Aamir Solomon in the first quarter of a game Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
TOLEDO: A father and his adult son were sentenced to life in prison Friday after being convicted of raping and shackling a teenage relative who escaped their basement by hiding a spare key and using it to unlock her handcuffs.