Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
St. Vincent-St. Mary head coach Dru Joyce gestures after a no call by a official during the fourth quarter against Trotwood Madison in a Division II quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio, at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jonathan Williams makes a pass inside as Trotwood Madison's Samuel Anderson defends during the first quarter of a Division II quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio, at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. V's Jayvon Graves (3) hangs on the rim after an uncontested dunk in the fourth quarter of a Division II district championship game against Kenmore at the Canton Fieldhouse on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jayvon Graves is fouled by Trotwood Madison's Amiri Davis as he goes up for a third quarter shot in a Division II quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio, at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary assistant coaches Mike Meneer, Tron Rhoden, head coach Dru Joyce, and assistant coach Illya McGee direct the Irish press late in the fourth quarter against Trotwood Madison in a Division II quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio, at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)