Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Canton McKinley's Isaiah Smith (right) guards St. Vincent-St. Mary's Justin Sampson in the first quarter of their high school basketball game at the LeBron James Arena Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jayvon Graves puts up a shot against Canton McKinley in the first quarter of their high school basketball game at the LeBron James Arena Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Justin Sampson (left) goes to the hoop past Canton McKinley's Isaiah Smith in the first quarter of their high school basketball game at the LeBron James Arena Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Darius Cone (front) shoots under pressure from Canton McKinley's Josh Chandler in the second quarter of their high school basketball game at the LeBron James Arena Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Darryl Straughter (center) runs into a double team from St. Vincent-St. Mary's Lunden McDay (left) and Keyshawn Jones in the second quarter of their high school basketball game at the LeBron James Arena Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Jaedyn McCallup (left) shoots over St. Vincent-St. Mary's Darius Cone in the second quarter of their high school basketball game at the LeBron James Arena Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's DeAmonte' King (top) fouls Canton McKinley's Jaedyn McCallup in the second quarter of their high school basketball game at the LeBron James Arena Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Isaiah Smith (right) guards St. Vincent-St. Mary's Justin Sampson in the first quarter of their high school basketball game at the LeBron James Arena Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Darryl Straughter (left) battles St. Vincent-St. Mary's Justin Sampson for a rebound in the first quarter of their high school basketball game at the LeBron James Arena Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's De'Ontae McCollum (left) and Jaedyn McCallup defend against St. Vincent-St. Mary's DeAmonte' King in the second quarter of their high school basketball game Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Justin Sampson (right) fouls Canton McKinley's De'Ontae McCollum in the first quarter of their high school basketball game at the LeBron James Arena Friday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)