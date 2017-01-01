Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Woodridge's Mason Lydic (right) and Marlon King (left) defend a shot from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Nate Stull in the fourth quarter of their Division II sectional final on Friday at Woodridge High School. Woodridge won the game 60-58. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Preston Clark is double-teamed by Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Nate Stull (left) and Elijah Turner (far right) in the fourth quarter of their Division II sectional final on Friday at Woodridge High School. Woodridge won the game 60-58. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge fans celebrate a travel by Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in the second quarter of their Division II sectional final on Friday at Woodridge High School. Woodridge won the game 60-58. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge alumni Anthony Thurman hugs Woodridge's Mason Lydic after defeating Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 60-58 in their Division II sectional final on Friday at Woodridge High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Mason Lydic celebrates a three-pointer against CVCA in the fourth quarter of their Division II sectional final on Friday at Woodridge High School. Woodridge won the game 60-58. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Mason Lydic and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Nate Stull look to find the ball in the fourth quarter of their Division II sectional final on Friday at Woodridge High School. Woodridge won the game 60-58. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Mason Lydic hits the wall in frustration after putting the ball out of play against Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in the second quarter of their Division II sectional final on Friday at Woodridge High School. Woodridge won the game 60-58. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Elijah Payne finds a pass around Woodridge's Mason Lydic in the fourth quarter of their Division II sectional final on Friday at Woodridge High School. Woodridge won the game 60-58. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Elijah Turner puts the ball up past Woodridge's Preston Clark in the second quarter of their Division II sectional final on Friday at Woodridge High School. Woodridge won the game 60-58. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Ryan Foguth moves the ball down the court against Woodridge in the second quarter of their Division II sectional final on Friday at Woodridge High School. Woodridge won the game 60-58. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Steven Taylor celebrates with teammate Hudson Hall after Taylor sank a three-pointer against Woodridge in the second quarter of their Division II sectional final on Friday at Woodridge High School. Woodridge won the game 60-58. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Ryan Foguth puts the ball up on Woodridge's Mason Lydic and Zach Nelsen in the second quarter of their Division II sectional final on Friday at Woodridge High School. Woodridge won the game 60-58. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Ryan Foguth guards Woodridge's Mason Lydic in the first quarter of their Division II sectional final on Friday at Woodridge High School. Woodridge won the game 60-58. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)