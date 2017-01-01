Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Runners head out of the start in the Division II District championships Saturday at Goodyear Metro Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
CVCA's Ben Bockoven (left) couldn't catch St. Vincent-St. Mary's Mick Iacofano at the finish of the Division II District championships Saturday at Goodyear Metro Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Brian Brennan (left) passes Twinsburg's Garrett Crichlow after the midway point in the Division I District championships Saturday at Goodyear Metro Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)