St. Vincent-St. Mary runner Mick Iacofano (264) runs with the pack while competing in the Division II race during the OHSAA's 84th annual boys state cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Iacofano won the event with a time of 15:32:98. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary runner Mick Iacofano hits the finish line while competing in the Division II race during the OHSAA's 84th annual boys state cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Iacofano won the event with a time of 15:32:98. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary coach Michael Iacofano (left) congratulates his son, Mick, after he won the Division II cross country individual title in the OHSAA's 84th annual boys state cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Iacofano's time winning time was 15:32:98. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary coach Michael Iacofano (left) hugs his son, Mick, after he won the Division II cross country individual title in the OHSAA's 84th annual boys state cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Iacofano's time winning time was 15:32:98. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary runner Mick Iacofano (center) is hugged by team mate Joe Rossetti (left) and congratulated by friends after winning the Division II cross country individual title in the OHSAA's 84th annual boys state cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Iacofano's time winning time was 15:32:98. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge High School fans cheer for their team as the runners make their way around the course during the Division II race of the OHSAA's 84th annual boys cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. The Woodridge team won the Division II team championship. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cory Glines of St. Thomas Aquinas prepares to cross the finish line while competing in the Division III race of the OHSAA's 84th annual boys state cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Glines finished second with a time of 15:20:66. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cory Glines (793) of St. Thomas Aquinas leads the pack while competing in the Division III race during the OHSAA's 84th annual boys state cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Glines finished second with a time of 15:20:66. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge High School runners (left to right) Alex Frederick, Matthew Wojcik and Sam Scourfield show the championship trophy to their supporters after winning the Division II team title during the OHSAA's 84th annual boys state cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg High School runner Garret Crichlow prepares to cross the finish line while competing in the Division I race of the OHSAA's 84th annual boys state cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Crichlow finished eighth with a time of 15:33:43. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit High School runner Brian Brennan prepares to cross the finish line while competing in the Division I race of the OHSAA's 84th annual boys state cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Brennan finished third with a time of 15:22:63. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit High School runners (center) run with the pack at the start of the Division I race during the OHSAA's 84th annual boys state cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge High School runner Matthew Wojcik prepares to hit the finish line while competing in the Division II race of the OHSAA's 84th annual boys state cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Wojcik finished eighth with a time of 16:01:22. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy runner Ben Bockoven prepares to hit the finish line while competing in the Division II race of the OHSAA's 84th annual boys state cross country championships at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Bockoven finished fifth with a time of 15:57:26. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)