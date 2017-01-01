Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
CVCA's Tim Andrassy looks to the fans as he celebrates his goal during the second half of their Division I District final game against Revere at Revere High Schoolin Oct. 2012 in Bath, Ohio. CVCA advances in the tournament with the 2-0 victory over Revere. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
CVCA's Josiah DiPaolo hits the header during the second half of their Division I District final game against Revere at Revere High School Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Bath, Ohio. CVCA advances in the tournament with the 2-0 victory over Revere. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
CVCA's Tim Horth (left) and Revere's Jordon Marich go for the ball during the second half of their Division I District final game at Revere High School in Oct. 2012 in Bath, Ohio. CVCA advances in the tournament with the 2-0 victory over Revere. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Alan Du (left) clears the ball away from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Hayden Kaiser during first half of the match at Copley High School on in Sept. 2012, in Copley, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Michael Dichlian (right) knocks Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Johnny Akindipe off the ball during first half of the match at Copley High School in Sept. 2012, in Copley, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)