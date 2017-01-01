Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hudson's Ross Palazzo races to a first place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke at the Akron North Div. I Sectional Meet at the Univeristy of Akron Ocasek Natatorium on Friday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls Andrew Appleby races to a first place finish in the 100 yard backstroke in the Akron North Div. I Sectional Meet at the Univeristy of Akron Ocasek Natatorium on Friday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Ryan Hutcheson swims to a first place finish in the 500 yard freestyle at Akron North Div. I Sectional Meet at the Univeristy of Akron Ocasek Natatorium. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Firestone's Mark Belanger races to a first place finish in the 100 yard freestyle at Akron North Div. I Sectional Meet at the Univeristy of Akron Ocasek Natatorium on Friday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)