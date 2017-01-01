Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Green's Tyler Doerrer participates in the boys 200 yard freestyle during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium on the campus of Cleveland State University. Doerrer went on to place first in the event with a time of 1:40.72. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Green's Tyler Doerrer participates in the boys 200 yard freestyle during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium on the campus of Cleveland State University. Doerrer went on to place first in the event with a time of 1:40.72. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Richard Kurlich competes in the backstroke portion of the boys 200 yard individual medley during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's Jack Krusinski competes in the boys 200 yard individual medley during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's David Madej celebrates after placing first in the boys 100 yard freestyle during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Richard Kurlich surfaces during the backstroke portion of the boys 200 yard independent medley during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Firestone fans hoot and holler during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)