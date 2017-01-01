Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A portion of the 4,000 bras donated to the Celtic Club of Northeast Ohio, hang on the bridge at the intersection of Wooster Rd. and Robinson Ave. on Wednesday in Barberton. The display, which is the first of its kind in the city and will be over 700 feet long, was created to help raise breast cancer awareness. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jim Collver, president of the Celtic Club of Northeast Ohio, hangs some of the 4,000 donated bras on the bridge at the intersection of Wooster Rd. and Robinson Ave. on Wednesday in Barberton. The display, which is the first of its kind in the city and will be over 700 feet long, was created to help raise breast cancer awareness. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jim Collver, president of the Celtic Club of Northeast Ohio, talks about the display of 4,000 donated bras he and volunteers hung on the bridge at the intersection of Wooster Rd. and Robinson Ave. on Wednesday in Barberton. The display, which is the first of its kind in the city and will be over 700 feet long, was created to help raise breast cancer awareness. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
