Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) shoots over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and forward Jae Crowder (left) during the first quarter of a game in Boston, March 1. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (left) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson battle for a rebound in the second half of a game, March 14, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 128-96. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)