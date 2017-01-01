Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Brew Kettle plans to open a satellite restaurant in May at 11 Atterbury Blvd., Hudson. The food and beverage menu will mirror the menus at its two other locations in Strongsville and Amherst. (Rick Armon/Akron Beacon Journal)
