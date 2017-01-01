Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavalier JR Smith signs autographs after caddying for Jason Day during a practice round at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational on Wednesday at Firestone Country Club in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
JR Smith on the driving range with Jason Day at Firestone Country Club on Wednesday in Akron. (Marla Ridenour/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jason Day signs autographs after finishing a practice round in preparation for the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational on Wednesday at Firestone Country Club in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)