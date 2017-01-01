Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (right) and his caddy J.P. Fitzgerald shelter under an umbrella during the first round of the Australian Open in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 27, 2014. McIlroy parted ways with J.P. Fitzgerald after the British Open and will use his best friend, Harry Diamond, as his caddie in the Bridgestone Invitational and the PGA Championship next week. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (right) and his caddy, J. P. Fitzgerald, look down the fairway before McIlroy tees off from the first hole during the final round of The Barclays golf tournament, Aug. 28, 2016 in Farmingdale, N.Y. McIlroy parted ways with J.P. Fitzgerald after the British Open and will use his best friend, Harry Diamond, as his caddie in the Bridgestone Invitational and the PGA Championship next week. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)