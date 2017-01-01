Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Peter Jacobsen holds up the Senior Players Championship trophy after winning by one stroke over Hale Irwin, July 10, 2005, at the Tournament Players Club of Michigan in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Peter Jacobsen holds his daughter Kristen after she ran into his arms following his win at the Greater Hartford Open in Cromwell, Conn., July 27, 2003. Jacobsen sealed the win with a 3-under par 67, two strokes ahead of Chris Riley. (AP Photo/John Spivey)
Peter Jacobsen hits out of the bunker on the 13th hole during the Regions Tradition Champions Tour golf tournament at Shoal Creek Country Club, May 15, 2015, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Golfing legend Arnold Palmer (right) signs the back of fellow golfer Peter Jacobsen's shirt, as Pittsburgh Pirates broadcaster and former pitcher Steve Blass (left) and Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting (center) look on before a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh Sept. 8, 2009. Palmer, a native of nearby Latrobe, Pa., was on hand for a celebration of his 80th birthday on Sept. 10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)