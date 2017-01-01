Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
From left: Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth talk as they walk the 6th fairway during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England Tuesday. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Jordan Spieth hits a shot out of a bunker on the 4th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England Tuesday. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Jordan Spieth putts on the 4th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England Tuesday. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Fan line the 8th hole fairway as they watch Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England Tuesday. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)