Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy walks from the 8th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England Tuesday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays out of a bunker on the 6th hole during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England Tuesday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Rory McIlroy of Ireland (right) during the second practice day at the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, Monday. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)