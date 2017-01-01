Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts after a shot on the 11th fairway during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Friday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Jordan Spieth of the United States walks along the 18th fairway and shelters from the rain during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Friday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays out of the bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Friday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
England's Richard Bland and his caddie shelter under an umbrella on the 8th fairway during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Friday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Joost Luiten of the Netherlands falls back into a bunker after missing a putt on the 8th green during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Friday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
England's Ian Poulter reacts after missing a putt from a bunker on the 8th hole during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Friday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Friday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays out of a bunker on the 16th hole during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England Friday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The number of Summit County residents who showed up in emergency rooms after overdosing on drugs this week ticked up slightly over last, but remained less than the recent trend, a weekly report by public health officials shows.