Jordan Spieth of the United States plays out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jordan Spieth of the United States on the 18th green after the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Saturday. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts after missing a putt on the 16th hole as Matt Kuchar of the United States looks on during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jordan Spieth of the United States watches his putt on the 15th green during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jordan Spieth of the United States watches his shot from the 2nd tee during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays out of a bunker on the 16th hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brooks Koepka of the United States plays out of a bunker on the 7th green during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Saturday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Canada's Austin Connelly plays out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Saturday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
South Africa's Branden Grace speaks to his caddie Zack Rasego on the 18th green after the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
South Africa's Branden Grace leaves the 18th green after the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)