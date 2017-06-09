Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Friday, June 9, 2017 file photo, Prime Minister Theresa May's chief of staff Nick Timothy, left, and Joint-chief of staff Fiona Hill leave Conservative Party headquarters in London,. British Prime Minister Theresa May's two chiefs of staff have resigned in the wake of the Conservative Party's disastrous election result. The party said Saturday that Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill have quit. The pair formed part of May's small inner circle and were blamed by many Conservatives for the party's lackluster campaign and unpopular election platform. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
People demonstrate in Parliament Square against the possible Conservative and DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) coalition government following the Britain's general election result, in London, Saturday. Beleaguered British Prime Minister Theresa May was working to fill out the ranks of her minority government Saturday after an election that proved disastrous for her Conservative Party and complicating for Britain's exit from the European Union. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave 10 Downing Street in London, to travel to Buckingham Palace for an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Friday. Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament, throwing British politics into chaos. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
