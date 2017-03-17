Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the Elysee Palace after their meeting with France's President Francois Hollande, in Paris, Friday, March 17, 2017. Prince William and his wife Kate are coming to Paris to meet the French president as Britain gets ready to launch divorce proceedings from the European Union. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)
France's President Francois Hollande, right, talks with Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, March 17, 2017. Prince William and his wife Kate are coming to Paris to meet the French president as Britain gets ready to launch divorce proceedings from the European Union. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)
Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, laughs as she presents shamrocks with Britain's Prince William, Colonel of the Irish Guards, left, at the St. Patrick's Day Parade at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London, Friday, March 17, 2017. Prince William and his wife Kate visited to present shamrocks to the Officers and Guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
France's President Francois Hollande, right, poses with Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, March 17, 2017. Prince William and his wife Kate are coming to Paris to meet the French president as Britain gets ready to launch divorce proceedings from the European Union. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)
Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards meet soldiers and their families at the St. Patrick's Day Parade at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London, Friday, March 17, 2017. Their Royal Highnesses visited to present shamrocks to the Officers and Guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, laughs as she presents shamrocks to with Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick's Day Parade at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London, Friday, March 17, 2017. Their Royal Highnesses visited to present shamrocks to the Officers and Guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, smiles after she presenting a shamrock to Domnhall the Irish Wolfhound Mascot, at the St. Patrick's Day Parade at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London, Friday, March 17, 2017. Their Royal Highnesses visited to present shamrocks to the Officers and Guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
