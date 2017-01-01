Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden (3) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil (92) in the third quarter of a game Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson (33) is stopped by Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25), free safety Rahim Moore (26) and outside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (52) in the first quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden grimaces in pain after being sacked by the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker (87) pushes his way to the end zone for a touchdown against Cleveland Browns cornerback Buster Skrine (22) and linebacker Craig Robertson (53) in the third quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos free safety Rahim Moore (26) runs with the football after a second quarter interception during a game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden stands with his hands on his hips during the second quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Cleveland Browns free safety Usama Young celebrates after picking off a Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning pass in the second quarter a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Cleveland Browns free safety Usama Young (28) is congratulated after intercepting a pass by Dener Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning in the end zone during the second quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Juqua Parker (95) flies over Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (21) as he is tackled by Cleveland Browns free safety Eric Hagg (27) in the first quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker (87) comes down with a pass against Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) and middle linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) in the second quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden throws a pass in the second quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson (33) is tackled by a gang of Denver Broncos defenders in the first quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden throws a pass as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) applies the pressure in the first quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden throws a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden throws a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, right, pulls in a 22-yard touchdown pass despite the defensive effort of Cleveland Browns cornerback Sheldon Brown during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) catches a pass for a touchdown against Cleveland Browns cornerback Sheldon Brown (24) in the first quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
A Cleveland Browns trainer works on Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden after he was injured in the fourth quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley (14) tries to break a tackle by Cleveland Browns cornerback Trevin Wade (26) in the fourth quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson, right, blocks Denver Broncos outside linebacker Wesley Woodyard during the fourth quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson (33) is tackled by Denver Broncos middle linebacker Keith Brooking (57) as guard Cleveland Browns Shawn Lauvao (66) tries to block in the fourth quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) hands the ball off to running back Montario Hardesty (20) in the fourth quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley (14) tries to break a tackle by Cleveland Browns cornerback Trevin Wade (26) in the fourth quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) hands the ball off to running back Montario Hardesty (20) during the fourth quarter of a game, against the Denver Broncos, Sunday in Denver. The Broncos won 34-12.(AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Greg Little (15) reaches across the goal line with the ball for a touchdown as Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) pulls him down in the fourth quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy reaches to hand the ball off in the fourth quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (52) in the fourth quarter of a game, Sunday in Denver. Denver won 34-12. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) gets a high five from Denver Broncos center Dan Koppen (67) after Manning threw a touchdown pass against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)