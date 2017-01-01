Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown greets volunteer Carol Pinnick at the Summit County Democratic headquarters while on his Road To Ohio Jobs Tour. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown pens a handwritten note for University of Akron student Nate Abrams of Uniontown at the Summit County Democratic headquarters while on his Road To Ohio Jobs Tour on Tuesday. Abrams missed a class to see Brown. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown greets volunteers at the Summit County Democratic headquarters while on his Road To Ohio Jobs Tour Tuesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)