Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) celebrates a fourth quarter interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Craig Robertson (53), D'Qwell Jackson (52) and Tashaun Gipson in a game Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Billy Winn celebrates after the Browns won 20-14 in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns linebacker Craig Robertson celebrates after a 20-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Browns linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) and cornerback Joe Haden break up a pass to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) in the fourth quarter of a game on Sunday in Cleveland. The tipped ball was recovered by Browns defensive tackle Billy Winn. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)