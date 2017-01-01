Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland running back Trent Richardson (33) acknowledges the cheers of the fans after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012, in Cleveland, Ohio. The score gave the Browns a 17-7 lead. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland defensive lineman Billy Winn (90) celebrates after sacking Kansas City quarterback Brady Quinn during the second quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland running back Trent Richardson (33) leaps over the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. The score gave the Browns a 17-7 lead. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland running back Trent Richardson (33) acknowledges the cheers of the fans after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland. The score gave the Browns a 17-7 lead. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland defensive lineman John Hughes (right) sacks Kansas City quarterback Brady Quinn during the fourth quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland defensive lineman John Hughes (93) celebrates after sacking Kansas City quarterback Brady Quinn (9) during the fourth quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Tashaun Gipson (left) celebrates with team mate Joe Haden after intercepting a pass from Kansas City quarterback Brady Quinn in the third quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Tashaun Gipson (39) celebrates with team mates after intercepting a pass from Kansas City quarterback Brady Quinn in the third quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland wide receiver Joshua Cribbs (right) tries to leap past Kansas City defensive linebacker Cory Greenwood and into the endzone after a 12-yard third quarter run during the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cribbs was ruled down on the one yard line. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland wide receiver Joshua Cribbs (16) signals touchdown to the official after landing near the end zone on a 12-yard third quarter run during the Browns 30-7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cribbs was ruled down on the one yard line. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland quarterback Brandon Weeden fires a third quarter pass during the Browns 30-7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Kansas City defensive back Tysyn Hartman (left) breaks up a third quarter pass intended for Cleveland wide receiver Josh Gordon during the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland wide receiver Josh Gordon (top) is stopped on the two yard line by Kansas City cornerback Javier Arenas after catching a first quarter pass for 18 yards during the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland kick returner Joshua Cribbs (left) is stopped by Kansas City linebacker Derrick Johnson during first quarter punt return during the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland running back Montario Hardesty breaks free for a short gain during the second quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland quarterback Brandon Weeden (3) tries to avoid pressure by the Kansas City defense during second quarter action in the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. Weeden was sacked on the play. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland running back Trent Richardson (33) pushes Kansas City defensive end Ropati Pitoitua (75) during the second quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Kansas City quarterback Brady Quinn (right) celebrates with tackle Eric Winston after an 80-yard touchdown run by running back Jamaal Charles in the first quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. The score gave the Chiefs a 7-0 lead and was the team's only score of the game. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland defensive back Joe Haden (23) upends Kansas City wide receiver Dexter McCluster (22) for a short gain in the second quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
The Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary football team is honored for their state championship season during half time activities of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland wide receiver Travis Benjamin (left) avoids Kansas City tackler Patrick DiMarco on his way to a 93-yard punt return for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. The return was the longest punt return in Cleveland Browns franchise history. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kansas City running back Peyton Hillis returns to the huddle after a short gain in the second quarter of the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland wide receiver Steve Little (right) is shoved out of bounds by Kansas City cornerback Javier Arenas after catching a second quarter pass during the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs in their football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)