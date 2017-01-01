Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown (13) reacts as he is tackled by Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Zach Orr, obscured, in the first half of a game, Sept. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown (13) throws a pass during the second half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Nov. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Mccown scrambles out of the pocket to find a open receiver late in the second quarter against the New York Giants on Nov. 27, 2016 at FIrstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)