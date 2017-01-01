Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns head coach Pat Shurmur during pre-game activities before the team's 30-7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
New Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at pre-game activities before the team's 30-7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Browns first round pick quarterback Brandon Weeden, left, poses with general manager Tom Heckert at the NFL football team's headquarters in Berea, Ohio Friday, April 27, 2012. Weeden was taken with the 22nd overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Browns general manager Tom Heckert answers questions about the NFL football draft at the team's training facility, Thursday, April 26, 2012, in Berea, Ohio. The Browns selected Alabama running back Trent Richardson with the third overall pick and Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden with the 22nd overall pick in the first round. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmur, left, answers questions as general manager Tom Heckert listens at the Browns' training facility Thursday, April 26, 2012, in Berea, Ohio. The Browns picked running back Trent Richardson and quarterback Brandon Weeden in the first round of the NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)